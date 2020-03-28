R.I. has first two deaths related to COVID-19; Raimondo issues stay-at-home order

PROVIDENCE – Health officials on Saturday reported the state’s first two COVID-19 related deaths, and Gov. Gina M. Raimondo issued a stay-at-home order for all Rhode Islanders not traveling to work until April 13.

All gatherings of more than five people are also banned, further restricting what had been a limit of no more than 10. She also ordered all noncritical retail businesses closed as of March 30, until April 13.

One individual in their 80s died Friday night. The other, in their 70s, died on Saturday. Both had underlying medical conditions.

Raimondo reported 36 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 compared to Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 239.

“This is going to get very real, very fast,” she said about the number of cases and deaths climbing in the state.

“We are not ready for a surge,” she said, but added the new restrictions ordered Saturday are designed to help keep the state a step ahead of the spread of the new coronavirus.

A federal disaster declaration has been approved for neighboring Massachusetts, which so far has reported 35 deaths and 3,240 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This story will be updated.