R.I. has highest April unemployment rate in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s 4.9% unemployment rate for April is the highest in New England and above the national rate of 4.2%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Across the nation, three states and Washington, D.C., reported a significantly higher unemployment rate in April than the previous month. Two states, Indiana and Nevada, saw lower rates compared with March, while 45 states were stable.

Year over year, 26 states and Washington, D.C., reported a higher unemployment rate in April. Indiana had the nation’s only yearly decrease, while 23 states saw little change.

Washington, D.C., had the highest unemployment rate at 5.8% in March, while South Dakota had the lowest rate at 1.8%.

New England unemployment rates in April:

Rhode Island: 4.9%, up from 4.8% in March and up from 4.2% in April 2024.

Massachusetts: 4.6%, an increase from 4.4% in March and 3.9% in April 2024.

Connecticut: 3.7%, up from 3.6% in March and 3.1% in April 2024.

Maine: 3.5%, same as March and up from 2.8% in April 2024.