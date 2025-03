Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s 4.7% unemployment rate for February is the highest in New England and well above the national rate of 4.1%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Across the nation, Florida was the only state that reported a significantly higher unemployment rate in February than the previous month, while the other

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island's 4.7% unemployment rate for February is the highest in New England and well above the national rate of 4.1%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Across the nation, Florida was the only state that reported a significantly higher unemployment rate in February than the previous month, while the other 49 states and Washington, D.C., remained relatively stable.

Year over year, 30 states, including Rhode Island, had higher unemployment rates than in February 2024. Montana experienced a decrease while 19 states and Washington D.C. were little changed.

Nevada had the highest unemployment rate at 5.8% in February, while South Dakota had the lowest rate at 1.9%.

New England unemployment rates in February:

Rhode Island: 4.7%, up from 4.6% in January and from 4% in February 2024.

Massachusetts: 4.3%, an increase from 4.2% in January and 3.8% in February 2024.

Maine: 3.5%, same as January and up from 2.8% in February 2024.

Connecticut: 3.4%, up from 3.3% in January and from 3.2% in February 2024.

New Hampshire: 3%, an increase from 2.9% in January and 2.3% from February 2024.