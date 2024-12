The Premier Business Networking Event of the Year Returns!

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has the highest unemployment rate in New England at 4.6% for November, which is also higher than the national rate of 4.2%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Across the nation, six states reported a higher unemployment rate in November that was higher than the previous month, while one

R.I. has highest November unemployment rate in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has the highest unemployment rate in New England at 4.6% for November, which is also higher than the national rate of 4.2%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Across the nation, six states reported a higher unemployment rate in November that was higher than the previous month, while one state, Montana, reported a lower rate. Forty-three states – including Rhode Island – and the District of Columbia said their jobless rate remained unchanged from October.

Year over year, 25 states and the District of Columbia had higher unemployment rates than in November 2023. That included Rhode Island. Six states experienced a decrease.

Nevada had the highest unemployment rate at 5.7% in November, while South Dakota had the lowest rate at 1.9%.

New England unemployment rates in November:

Rhode Island: 4.6%, same as October but up from 3.4% in November 2023.

Massachusetts: 4%, an increase from 3.9% in October and 3.3% in November 2023.

Connecticut: 3%, same as October but down from 4.2% in November 2023.

Maine: 3.1%, an increase from 2.9% in October but down from 3.4% in November 2023.

New Hampshire: 2.5%, same as October but a decrease from 2.6% in November 2023.