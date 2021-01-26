R.I. Health and Educational Building Corp. awards $483K in grants

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corp. recently awarded $483,054 in grants to 41 health, education and community service organizations, according to a news release.
The grants, awarded via the financing organization’s newly created What’s Important Now program, aimed to help organizations pay for unforeseen COVID-19-related expenses such as personal protective equipment, technology and infrastructure improvements.
Recipients included:
- AccessPointRI, which received $10,000 for a standby generator in one of its group homes.
- Beacon Charter Schools, which received $10,000 for art, culinary and theater kits for remote learners.
- Bishop McVinney Regional School, which received $10,000 to expand internet bandwidth and Wi-Fi capacity.
- Cathleen Naughton Associates, which received $9,600 for a telehealth pilot program.
- College Visions, which received $4,200 for air purifiers and cleaning equipment.
- Community Preparatory School, which received $10,000 for plexiglass barriers and Chromebooks for students.
- Cowden Street Collaborative, which received $9,800 for cleaning supplies.
- Cranston Public Schools, which received $9,995 for COVID-19 custodial supplies.
- Family Service of Rhode Island, which received $9,715 for air purifiers.
- Father John V. Doyle School, which received $9,800 for air purifiers.
- Foster-Glocester Regional School District, which received $10,000 for interactive whiteboards.
- Greater Woonsocket Catholic Regional School System, which received $9,780 for Chromebooks for students.
- J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center, which received $10,000 for COVID-19-related supplies.
- Looking Upwards, which received $10,000 for an emergency generator.
- Meeting Street, which received $10,000 for plexiglass dividers.
- Mercymount Country Day School, which received $10,000 for cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and technology.
- Middlebridge School, which received $10,000 for cleaning supplies and machines.
- Monsignor Matthew Clarke School, which received $10,000 for hand sanitizer stations and air filtration systems.
- Mount Saint Charles Academy, which received $10,000 for plexiglass barriers, sanitization and filtration equipment.
- NEL/CPS Construction & Career Academy, which received $9,641 for technology for students and teachers.
- Newport Community School, which received $10,000 for cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and technology.
- North Kingstown School Department, which received $10,000 for hands-on math materials for students.
- Our Lady of Mercy Regional School, which received $10,000 for air purifiers and filters.
- Pawtucket School Department, which received $7,397 to reconfigure its isolation rooms to meet state health requirements.
- Pennfield School, which received $10,000 for technology, infrastructure and sanitation supplies to support in-person learning.
- Providence After School Alliance, which received $10,000 for laptops.
- ReFocus, which received $8,425 for personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.
- Rocky Hill Country Day School, which received $10,000 for videoconferencing technology for remote and in-person learning.
- Saint Margaret School, which received $2,400 for exhaust fan repairs.
- Saint Raphael Academy, which received $9,925 for a new server to expand bandwidth for remote learning.
- Scandanavian Communities Assisted Living, which received $8,901 for cleaning supplies, equipment and infrastructure.
- Seven Hills Rhode Island, which received $10,000 for iPads.
- Sheila C. Skip Nowell Leadership Academy, which received $10,000 for air cleaners.
- South Kingstown School Department, which received $9,961 for technology for students.
- St. Andrew’s School, which received $10,000 for video hardware and technology for remote learning.
- St. Cecilia School, which received $5,725 for technology infrastructure upgrades.
- St. Mary Academy Bay View, which received $10,000 for virtual learning technology infrastructure.
- St. Rocco School, which received $7,800 for air purifiers and webcams.
- St. Rose of Lima School, which received $10,000 for cleaning and sanitation supplies and equipment.
- The Jewish Community Day School of Rhode Island, which received $10,000 for technology, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment.
- The Learning Community Charter School Inc., which received $10,000 for student Chromebooks.
- The Prout School, which received $10,000 for sanitation, cleaning and computer equipment.
- The Wolf School, which received $10,000 for plexiglass dividers, hand sanitizer and air filtration systems.
- Thrive Behavioral Health Inc., which received $10,000 for technology, sanitization and personal protective equipment.
- TIMES2 Academy, which received $10,000 for personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and equipment and materials to facilitate social distancing.
- Tiverton School Department, which received $10,000 for plexiglass barriers, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment.
- Tockwotton on the Waterfront, which received $10,000 for technology equipment, infrastructure upgrades and cleaning supplies.
- Warwick Public Schools, which received $10,000 for personal protective equipment and plexiglass barriers.
- West Bay Christian Academy, which received $9,989 for Chromebooks and projectors.
- West Bay RI, which received $10,000 for handheld disinfectant misters.
- Wood River Health Services, which received $10,000 for heating, ventilating and air conditioning upgrades, sanitation supplies and personal protective equipment.
Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
