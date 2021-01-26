R.I. Health and Educational Building Corp. awards $483K in grants

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corp. recently awarded $483,054 in grants to 41 health, education and community service organizations, according to a news release.

The grants, awarded via the financing organization’s newly created What’s Important Now program, aimed to help organizations pay for unforeseen COVID-19-related expenses such as personal protective equipment, technology and infrastructure improvements.

Recipients included:

AccessPointRI, which received $10,000 for a standby generator in one of its group homes.

Beacon Charter Schools, which received $10,000 for art, culinary and theater kits for remote learners.

Bishop McVinney Regional School, which received $10,000 to expand internet bandwidth and Wi-Fi capacity.

Cathleen Naughton Associates, which received $9,600 for a telehealth pilot program.

College Visions, which received $4,200 for air purifiers and cleaning equipment.

Community Preparatory School, which received $10,000 for plexiglass barriers and Chromebooks for students.

Cowden Street Collaborative, which received $9,800 for cleaning supplies.

Cranston Public Schools, which received $9,995 for COVID-19 custodial supplies.

Family Service of Rhode Island, which received $9,715 for air purifiers.

Father John V. Doyle School, which received $9,800 for air purifiers.

Foster-Glocester Regional School District, which received $10,000 for interactive whiteboards.

Greater Woonsocket Catholic Regional School System, which received $9,780 for Chromebooks for students.

J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center, which received $10,000 for COVID-19-related supplies.

Looking Upwards, which received $10,000 for an emergency generator.

Meeting Street, which received $10,000 for plexiglass dividers.

Mercymount Country Day School, which received $10,000 for cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and technology.

Middlebridge School, which received $10,000 for cleaning supplies and machines.

Monsignor Matthew Clarke School, which received $10,000 for hand sanitizer stations and air filtration systems.

Mount Saint Charles Academy, which received $10,000 for plexiglass barriers, sanitization and filtration equipment.

NEL/CPS Construction & Career Academy, which received $9,641 for technology for students and teachers.

Newport Community School, which received $10,000 for cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and technology.

North Kingstown School Department, which received $10,000 for hands-on math materials for students.

Our Lady of Mercy Regional School, which received $10,000 for air purifiers and filters.

Pawtucket School Department, which received $7,397 to reconfigure its isolation rooms to meet state health requirements.

Pennfield School, which received $10,000 for technology, infrastructure and sanitation supplies to support in-person learning.

Providence After School Alliance, which received $10,000 for laptops.

ReFocus, which received $8,425 for personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

Rocky Hill Country Day School, which received $10,000 for videoconferencing technology for remote and in-person learning.

Saint Margaret School, which received $2,400 for exhaust fan repairs.

Saint Raphael Academy, which received $9,925 for a new server to expand bandwidth for remote learning.

Scandanavian Communities Assisted Living, which received $8,901 for cleaning supplies, equipment and infrastructure.

Seven Hills Rhode Island, which received $10,000 for iPads.

Sheila C. Skip Nowell Leadership Academy, which received $10,000 for air cleaners.

South Kingstown School Department, which received $9,961 for technology for students.

St. Andrew’s School, which received $10,000 for video hardware and technology for remote learning.

St. Cecilia School, which received $5,725 for technology infrastructure upgrades.

St. Mary Academy Bay View, which received $10,000 for virtual learning technology infrastructure.

St. Rocco School, which received $7,800 for air purifiers and webcams.

St. Rose of Lima School, which received $10,000 for cleaning and sanitation supplies and equipment.

The Jewish Community Day School of Rhode Island, which received $10,000 for technology, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment.

The Learning Community Charter School Inc., which received $10,000 for student Chromebooks.

The Prout School, which received $10,000 for sanitation, cleaning and computer equipment.

The Wolf School, which received $10,000 for plexiglass dividers, hand sanitizer and air filtration systems.

Thrive Behavioral Health Inc., which received $10,000 for technology, sanitization and personal protective equipment.

TIMES2 Academy, which received $10,000 for personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and equipment and materials to facilitate social distancing.

Tiverton School Department, which received $10,000 for plexiglass barriers, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment.

Tockwotton on the Waterfront, which received $10,000 for technology equipment, infrastructure upgrades and cleaning supplies.

Warwick Public Schools, which received $10,000 for personal protective equipment and plexiglass barriers.

West Bay Christian Academy, which received $9,989 for Chromebooks and projectors.

West Bay RI, which received $10,000 for handheld disinfectant misters.

Wood River Health Services, which received $10,000 for heating, ventilating and air conditioning upgrades, sanitation supplies and personal protective equipment.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

