R.I. Health and Educational Building Corp. awards $483K in grants

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corp. recently awarded $483,054 in grants to 41 health, education and community service organizations, according to a news release.

The grants, awarded via the financing organization’s newly created What’s Important Now program, aimed to help organizations pay for unforeseen COVID-19-related expenses such as personal protective equipment, technology and infrastructure improvements.

Recipients included:

  • AccessPointRI, which received $10,000 for a standby generator in one of its group homes.
  • Beacon Charter Schools, which received $10,000 for art, culinary and theater kits for remote learners.
  • Bishop McVinney Regional School, which received $10,000 to expand internet bandwidth and Wi-Fi capacity.
  • Cathleen Naughton Associates, which received $9,600 for a telehealth pilot program.
  • College Visions, which received $4,200 for air purifiers and cleaning equipment.
  • Community Preparatory School, which received $10,000 for plexiglass barriers and Chromebooks for students.
  • Cowden Street Collaborative, which received $9,800 for cleaning supplies.
  • Cranston Public Schools, which received $9,995 for COVID-19 custodial supplies.
  • Family Service of Rhode Island, which received $9,715 for air purifiers.
  • Father John V. Doyle School, which received $9,800 for air purifiers.
  • Foster-Glocester Regional School District, which received $10,000 for interactive whiteboards.
  • Greater Woonsocket Catholic Regional School System, which received $9,780 for Chromebooks for students.
  • J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center, which received $10,000 for COVID-19-related supplies.
  • Looking Upwards, which received $10,000 for an emergency generator.
  • Meeting Street, which received $10,000 for plexiglass dividers.
  • Mercymount Country Day School, which received $10,000 for cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and technology.
  • Middlebridge School, which received $10,000 for cleaning supplies and machines.
  • Monsignor Matthew Clarke School, which received $10,000 for hand sanitizer stations and air filtration systems.
  • Mount Saint Charles Academy, which received $10,000 for plexiglass barriers, sanitization and filtration equipment.
  • NEL/CPS Construction & Career Academy, which received $9,641 for technology for students and teachers.
  • Newport Community School, which received $10,000 for cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and technology.
  • North Kingstown School Department, which received $10,000 for hands-on math materials for students.
  • Our Lady of Mercy Regional School, which received $10,000 for air purifiers and filters.
  • Pawtucket School Department, which received $7,397 to reconfigure its isolation rooms to meet state health requirements.
  • Pennfield School, which received $10,000 for technology, infrastructure and sanitation supplies to support in-person learning.
  • Providence After School Alliance, which received $10,000 for laptops.
  • ReFocus, which received $8,425 for personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.
  • Rocky Hill Country Day School, which received $10,000 for videoconferencing technology for remote and in-person learning.
  • Saint Margaret School, which received $2,400 for exhaust fan repairs.
  • Saint Raphael Academy, which received $9,925 for a new server to expand bandwidth for remote learning.
  • Scandanavian Communities Assisted Living, which received $8,901 for cleaning supplies, equipment and infrastructure.
  • Seven Hills Rhode Island, which received $10,000 for iPads.
  • Sheila C. Skip Nowell Leadership Academy, which received $10,000 for air cleaners.
  • South Kingstown School Department, which received $9,961 for technology for students.
  • St. Andrew’s School, which received $10,000 for video hardware and technology for remote learning.
  • St. Cecilia School, which received $5,725 for technology infrastructure upgrades.
  • St. Mary Academy Bay View, which received $10,000 for virtual learning technology infrastructure.
  • St. Rocco School, which received $7,800 for air purifiers and webcams.
  • St. Rose of Lima School, which received $10,000 for cleaning and sanitation supplies and equipment.
  • The Jewish Community Day School of Rhode Island, which received $10,000 for technology, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment.
  • The Learning Community Charter School Inc., which received $10,000 for student Chromebooks.
  • The Prout School, which received $10,000 for sanitation, cleaning and computer equipment.
  • The Wolf School, which received $10,000 for plexiglass dividers, hand sanitizer and air filtration systems.
  • Thrive Behavioral Health Inc., which received $10,000 for technology, sanitization and personal protective equipment.
  • TIMES2 Academy, which received $10,000 for personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and equipment and materials to facilitate social distancing.
  • Tiverton School Department, which received $10,000 for plexiglass barriers, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment.
  • Tockwotton on the Waterfront, which received $10,000 for technology equipment, infrastructure upgrades and cleaning supplies.
  • Warwick Public Schools, which received $10,000 for personal protective equipment and plexiglass barriers.
  • West Bay Christian Academy, which received $9,989 for Chromebooks and projectors.
  • West Bay RI, which received $10,000 for handheld disinfectant misters.
  • Wood River Health Services, which received $10,000 for heating, ventilating and air conditioning upgrades, sanitation supplies and personal protective equipment.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

