R.I. health officials look to expand vaccine eligibility to younger adolescents

PROVIDENCE — With the opening Monday of eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccines to all Rhode Islanders age 16 and older, state health officials will start looking toward vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds, possibly within weeks.

Rhode Island has about 48,305 children in that age group, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

The state expansion will come if federal health officials agree to authorize the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for that age group. It is now approved for people who are 16 and older. The company recently submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an expansion of its emergency use authorization to allow vaccination of the younger adolescents, according to Dr. Philip Chan, consultant medical director of the RIDOH’s Division of Preparedness, Response, Infectious Disease and Emergency Medical Services.

The move followed a phase-three clinical trial of about 2,200 adolescents in the age group. The trial showed that the group had a strong immune response to the vaccine, Chan said.

Of those in the trial who took the Pfizer vaccine, none contracted the virus, he said at a meeting of the RIDOH vaccine subcommittee this week.

The FDA plans to review the request as soon as possible, Chan said. Potentially, an emergency use authorization to allow the age group to use the vaccine could come within two to four weeks, according to Tricia Washburn, chief of the Office of Immunization at RIDOH.

Following a brief discussion, vaccine committee members said the state should expand the eligibility once the FDA authorizes the vaccine for the adolescent age group.

“I’d be happy to just move forward. We’re very excited in pediatrics that they’ve lowered the age,” said Dr. Sabina Holland, a pediatrician at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Beth Lange, a pediatrician at Coastal Medical Inc., agreed.

“As we look at the age of illness declining, as the older ages are vaccinated, and we’re looking at our youth who really need to be together, and socializing, with proms and graduations and sports, it would be great to get them vaccinated as soon as possible,” she said.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.