R.I. highlighted in ACLU report on decriminalizing prostitution

For almost 30 years, prostitution wasn’t a crime in Rhode Island, as long as it took place indoors. What was the result? According to one study, in addition to fewer arrests, which would have been expected, reports of sexual assaults and the sexual transmission of disease dramatically decreased among sex workers in the five years…