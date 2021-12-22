R.I. hits 3,006 COVID-19 deaths, as cases rise by 887

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has recorded 3,006 total fatalities due to the COVID-19 virus, the R.I. Department of Health said on Tuesday.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee directed flags to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings on Tuesday. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Dec. 22 as a mark of respect for the lives lost during the pandemic.

“Today, Rhode Island is witnessing a heartbreaking milestone in the state’s ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as 3,000 Rhode Islanders have lost their lives due to this virus,” said McKee, while urging the public to get vaccinated and wear masks inside public places. “Let us remember those who have left us, pray for their families and reflect on what we can do to help protect someone else. It is the most selfless act that you can do this holiday season.”

The governor is asking Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect. The Statehouse will be lit blue and gold Tuesday night in memory of those who have died due to COVID-19.

Daily COVID-19 data, which is usually updated by 3 p.m. each weekday, was delayed due to a database issue, the heath department said late Tuesday.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 887 on Monday, with eight new deaths, the health department said on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 280, up from 230 reported on Monday. Of those hospitalized, 40 were in intensive care units and 26 were on a ventilator.

There have been 674.8 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

The daily case numbers were slightly higher one year ago, with 936 total cases identified on Dec. 21, 2020. However, there were more hospitalizations at that time, with 486 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, of whom 58 were in the ICU and 40 were on a ventilator. The transmission rate on Dec. 21, 2020, was 562.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

To date, there have been 795,271 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.9 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state totaled 213,730, an increase of 1,015 from figures reported on Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There were 14,061 tests processed on Monday, with a positive rate of 6.3%. There have been 6.43 million tests administered in the state.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, showing rises in new cases and the positivity rate but a slight decline in new hospitalizations.

The positive rate was 6.3% last week, up from 5.7% from one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 248, a decline from 257 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 732 last week, a rise from 644 one week prior.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @CassiusShuman.