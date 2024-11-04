R.I. home prices increase 9.4% in Q3

THE MEDIAN Rhode Island home sale in the third quarter of 2024 was $490,000, a 9.4% increase year over year, according to data released by the Rhode Island Association of Realtors on Monday.  ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/STEVEN SENNE

PROVIDENCE – The median Rhode Island home sale in the third quarter of 2024 was $490,000, a 9.4% increase year over year, according to data released by the Rhode Island Association of Realtors on Monday.  Sales in the state grew in that time, totaling 2,330, an increase of 8.5% from the third quarter of 2023.

