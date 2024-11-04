R.I. home prices increase 9.4% in Q3

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The median Rhode Island home sale in the third quarter of 2024 was $490,000, a 9.4% increase year over year, according to data released by the Rhode Island Association of Realtors on Monday. Sales in the state grew in that time, totaling 2,330, an increase of 8.5% from the third quarter of 2023.

PROVIDENCE – The median Rhode Island home sale in the third quarter of 2024 was $490,000, a 9.4% increase year over year, according to data released by the Rhode Island Association of Realtors on Monday.

Sales in the state grew in that time, totaling 2,330, an increase of 8.5% from the third quarter of 2023.

“Mortgage rates fell over the summer in anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s September rate cut which helped spark sales in the third quarter. Since then, rates have climbed, so we’re seeing sales slow down a bit again,” said Sally Hersey, 2024 president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors.

Homes that sold in Rhode Island in the three-month span were on the market for an average of 30 days, compared with 26 in the third quarter of 2023.

Condominium sales in the state totaled 526 in the quarter, an increase from 490 a year ago. The median price of a condo sold fell 0.4% year over year, to $377,500.

The median price of a multifamily home sold in Rhode Island in the quarter rose 15.6% year over year to $561,000, while sales remained the same year-over-year 409.