PROVIDENCE – The median first-quarter sale price of a single-family home in the state rose to $465,000, a 5.7% increase year over year, according to data released by the Rhode Island Association of Realtors on Tuesday. Sales in the state slowed to 1,392, down 3.2% from the first quarter of 2024 after a four-month upward trend that began in October 2024 and ran through January of this year.

PROVIDENCE – The median first-quarter sale price of a single-family home in the state rose to $465,000, a 5.7% increase year over year, according to data released by the Rhode Island Association of Realtors on Tuesday.

Sales in the state slowed to 1,392, down 3.2% from the first quarter of 2024 after

a four-month upward trend that began in October 2024 and ran through January of this year.

“With all the economic uncertainty around us, many buyers seem to be temporarily pumping the brakes on their home search," said Chris Whitten, president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. “However, the chance of rates falling anytime soon seems very unlikely. Our median price here in the Ocean State is only going to continue to rise in the foreseeable future.”

Homes that sold in Rhode Island in the three-month span were on the market for an average of 39 days, compared with 36 in the first quarter of 2024.

Condominium quarterly sales totaled 374, a 12% decrease year over year. The median price of a condo sold rose 13.9% year over year to $390,000.

The median price of a multifamily home sold in Rhode Island in the quarter rose 12% year over year to $570,000. Sales increased 5.21% from one year prior to a total 303.