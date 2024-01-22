R.I.’s median home price rises to $427K in December

Save the Date for PBN's newest summit discussing Blue Economy, Biotechnology and Life Sciences and Renewable Energy in the state

Register today and get information and advice for employers faced with challenges to employee recruitment, retention and workforce development

We have a great keynote speaker and line-up of panelists. Get your tickets today!

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARWICK – The median price of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island continued to climb in December, rising 9.5% from a year earlier, while sales fell for the 20th consecutive month, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Monday. The median sales price in December rose to $427,000, while the number of homes sold totaled

WARWICK – The median price of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island continued to climb in December, rising 9.5% from a year earlier, while sales fell for the 20th consecutive month, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Monday.

The median sales price in December rose to $427,000, while the number of homes sold totaled 532, falling 16.1% compared with the same month last year.

The Realtors group said Monday that December was the second consecutive month to see a year-over-year hike in pending sales, adding that the rise in contract signings in November and December bodes well for an increase in sales activity in the first quarter of 2024.

“We’re seeing some promising signs for 2024. Interest rates have recently fallen to the lowest level since May and there are indications that some homeowners are ready to make a move,” said Sally Hersey, president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. “We’ve also seen some new housing development and our association is looking forward to collaborating with the General Assembly and housing advocates to help alleviate Rhode Island’s housing shortage in this legislative session.”

Year over year, condominium sales fell 15.7% to 118 in December, while multifamily home sales increased by 8% to 135 in that time. The median condominium sales price increased 7.1% to $360,000, while the multifamily home sales price rose 11.7% to $480,000.

As of Dec. 10, there was a 1½-month supply of housing inventory in Rhode Island, which is considered a strong seller's market, the Realtors association said. Six months of supply is considered a balanced market.