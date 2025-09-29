R.I. Hospital launches first U.S. clinical trial combining focused ultrasound and immunotherapy

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Hospital recently launched the nation’s first clinical trial looking into the use of non-invasive focused ultrasound in combination with immunotherapy to treat brain metastases, the hospital announced.

This study will assess the safety and efficiency of focused ultrasound technology as a possible alternative to usual treatments like surgery and radiation therapy, which can be risky and have a lot of side effects.

The study will help determine whether focused ultrasound, a technique using sound waves to target tissue within the brain, can safely and more effectively treat metastatic tumors when paired with immunotherapy.

“Our laboratory research suggests this approach can significantly improve outcomes for patients with brain metastases,” said Dr. Clark C. Chen, professor of neurosurgery and director of the Brain Tumor Program at Brown University Health. “We’re excited to lead this first-of-its-kind U.S. study and to offer patients a non-invasive option that could redefine how we treat brain tumors.”

The trial combines focused ultrasound to temporarily open the blood-brain barrier and immunotherapy. While the blood-brain barrier protects the brain from harmful substances, it also blocks anti-cancer treatments. By disrupting this barrier, focused ultrasound can allow immunotherapy drugs to reach brain tumors more directly and in higher concentrations.

The trial is being conducted in collaboration with other U.S. medical institutions and sponsored by Insightect, a health care company focused on ultrasound technology. The research is funded by the Rainwater Charitable Foundation, which also supplied infrastructure.

Patients interested in participating in the study should contact Amanda Hasbrouck at 401-793-9177.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.