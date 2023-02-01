R.I. hotel tax collections up 20.6% in November

PROVIDENCE – Collection of the 5% hotel tax in Rhode Island in November increased 20.6% year over year to $1.5 million, according to the R.I. Department of Revenue.

Of the total from figures released on Wednesday, $1.4 million came from traditional hotels and $62,994 came from hosting platforms and room resellers.

Tourism districts in the state were allocated $569,235 of the tax collection for the month. Of all tourism districts in the state, Aquidneck Island was allocated the largest amount at $216,210.

Municipalities were allocated $360,495. R.I. Commerce Corp. received $389,004 and the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau was allocated $201,779 of the tax for the month.

From July to November 2022 – the first five months of fiscal 2023 – the collection of the 5% hotel tax rose to $16.4 million, a jump of 13.8% or $2 million, from collection totals in the same period a year earlier.

Collections of the 1% tax in November increased 14% year over year to $319,643.

Collections from traditional hotels increased 21.4% over the year to $291,644 in November, while collections from Realtors and homeowners dropped 44.9% to $15,541. Room resellers and hosting platform tax collections increased 4.9%, to $12,459.

Fiscal year to date, collection of the 1% hotel tax in Rhode Island in November increased 14.5%, to $3.7 million.

Collection of the local 1% meal and beverage taxes in November rose 3.5% year over year to $2.6 million.

The municipality with the largest collection of the tax for November was Providence at $563,275. The city also had the largest nominal increase in collections year over year, rising $50,441 in that time.