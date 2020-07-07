R.I. House Judiciary Committee passes bill for state name change on ballot

PROMINENT DISPLAY: The words "Providence Plantations" appear in the state seal inlaid on the floor of the Rhode Island Statehouse rotunda. / PBN FILE PHOTO/FRANK MULLIN

PROVIDENCE The R.I. House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary voted unanimously on Tuesday for a bill that would put a question on November’s ballot asking voters whether to remove “and Providence Plantations” from the state’s official name.

“It represents a dark time in history,” said Rep. Anastasia P. Williams, D-Providence, who sponsored the bill in the House, during her testimony.

The full House vote is set for July 16 and is expected to pass.

The Rhode Island name change has been placed on the ballot once before in 2010, but was rejected by voters by a ratio of nearly four to one. However, Williams said she expects, and hopes, that most Rhode Islanders will vote for the name change this year.

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Gagosz@PBN.com.

