R.I. House members to begin meeting in person at Vets Memorial Jan. 5

PROVIDENCE – House Speaker nominee K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, said Tuesday that the R.I. House will convene in person by renting out the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence beginning on Jan. 5.

The auditorium, which House members used Dec. 16 to pass a “skinny” $12.75 billion fiscal year 2021 state budget, cost “about $8,000” for the several hours lawmakers deliberated over the budget.

Shekarchi said that cost, which is reimbursable through coronavirus relief funds, carried several one-time charges such as upgrades to the camera system and internet.

Shekarchi said the space is a good short-term solution for “30 to 60 days,” where members can social distance, and it’s where he said they feel safe.

“We were able to get broadband computers and our iPads there,” Shekarchi said during an interview with a Providence Business News reporter Tuesday. “It worked out very well.”

If the House commits to the auditorium, the state will have to draw up a contract. Shekarchi, who said he is open to a month-to-month contract for the space, said he doesn’t anticipate the cost “being a lot” in an upcoming contract.

“I’d expect we’d probably have it somewhere between $3,000 to $5,000 per week,” said Shekarchi, adding the state will apply for reimbursement of these funds as well.

The House has not yet enacted rules enabling its members to vote remotely at this time. But when Shekarchi is expected to officially be elected by members as Speaker on the first day of the next legislative session, he said he is looking to change the rules of the state constitution, which requires the General Assembly to meet in person.

“We have to look at the constitutional and legal obligations, as well as the safety of our members,” said Shekarchi, who said there are several representatives who have been volunteering their time to look into this. “I think it’s time we do this.”

Other states’ lawmakers have also decided to convene virtually in January, including Connecticut and Maryland.

The news comes as the R.I. Senate announced that it will convene at Rhode Island College until it is safe to return to the Statehouse in order to keep senators safe.

In a rental agreement with RIC, the anticipated charges for the facility, proper cleaning and maintenance, and catering, among other charges, will total $523,827.83 through June 30.

Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-Providence, told a PBN reporter Monday that these funds will also be eligible for reimbursement.

“I don’t see us coming back to the Statehouse [in 2021],” said Ruggerio. “Priority one for me is not only the safety of my colleagues in the Senate but also the Senate staff.”

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Gagosz@PBN.com . You may also follow her on Twitter at @AlexaGagosz .