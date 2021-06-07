R.I. House passes bill to cap insulin copays

PROVIDENCE – Legislation proposing a limit on copayments for prescription insulin passed in the state’s House of Representatives last week.

The measure (2021-H 5196Aaa) would cap copays at $40 for a 30-day supply of insulin.

It now moves to the Senate, which has passed similar legislation (2021-S 0170A).

Speaker Pro Tempore Brian Patrick Kennedy, D-Hopkinton, introduced the bill after working with the American Diabetes Association, health insurers and pharmacies.

Kennedy said the cost of insulin has forced some Rhode Islanders to choose between paying for basic necessities and insulin.

“That isn’t just cost-prohibitive for those who need the drug, it’s disastrous both financially and medically for those who need multiple doses of insulin every single day just to survive,” he said. “A growing number of people cite affordability as the reason they ration their insulin, with some reports of deaths due to insulin rationing. According to recent statistics, 7.9% of adults in Rhode Island have been diagnosed with diabetes, making this a widespread tragedy.”

At least 18 states have implemented versions of monthly copayment limits for insulin as a result of rising numbers of diabetes diagnoses nationally, Kennedy added.

His measure earned support from Stephen Habbe, director of state government affairs for the American Diabetes Association, who testified on the bill in front of the House Committee on Health and Human Services.

“By keeping insulin affordable, we can help keep people with diabetes out of the ER and the hospital, and away from expensive and potentially disabling or deadly complications,” Habbe said.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.