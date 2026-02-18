R.I. House passes bill to protect electronic ballots for disabled and military voters

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. House of Representatives has approved legislation sponsored by Rep. William W. O’Brien, D-North Providence, aimed at ensuring that disabled and military voters can continue to use electronically transmitted ballots.

Supporters say the legislation is crucial for increasing voter participation, particularly among military members and individuals with disabilities.

“I am proud to be the sponsor of this great bill that honors people like my father, a Korean War veteran who later in life lost his eyesight,” O’Brien said. “This legislation will benefit all blind Rhode Islanders and military personnel overseas who want to exercise their right to vote.”

The new bill amends a law enacted in 2022 that provided eligible disabled and military voters with the right to receive and return mail ballots electronically, however, that provision expired on Dec. 31, 2025.

- Advertisement -

The legislation now awaits consideration in the R.I. Senate, where similar proposals have been introduced by Sen. Matthew L. LaMountain, D-Warwick.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.