R.I. Housing reports loan volume of almost $400M in 2020

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. through its lender partners helped 1,593 families purchase their first houses in 2020, with a total mortgage loan volume of almost $400 million.

The quasi-state housing agency in a news release said the loan volume was it second-highest amount in 48 years.

R.I. Housing recently recognized its top real estate and lending partners for their performance in 2020, when a pandemic presented both challenges and opportunities for buyers.

“While buying a home was not an option for many due to loss of income as a result of the pandemic, Rhode Islanders who remained employed were drawn into the market due to record-low interest rates and innovative mortgage products,” said Carol Ventura, executive director of R.I. Housing.

Almost 93% of the agency’s 2020 mortgage lending came through its participating lenders.

Main Street Home Loans was named Participating Lender of the Year. In 2020, the company funded more than $48 million in mortgage loans for almost 200 properties using the RIHousing homeownership programs.

Individual awards for top producing loan officers when to Evelyn Perez, of Province Mortgage Associates; Joseph Baptista, of Anchor Financial Mortgage; Mauricio Garces, of Primary Residential Mortgage; John Dolbec, of Fairway Independent Mortgage; and Sonya Lyon, of First Home Mortgage.

Robert Rocchio was named RIHousing loan center originator of the year and David Vivieros, of Premier Realty Group, was named Realtor of the year.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.

