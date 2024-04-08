R.I. housing secretary: ‘Superman’ building may need additional funding

THE CONVERSION OF THE SUPERMAN building into a mixed-use apartment complex may need another financial infusion, according to R.I. Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor, who says the agency has been in talks with the owners regarding potential federal assistance./PBN FILE PHOTO/PAMELA BHATIA

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Secretary of Housing Stefan Pryor on Monday confirmed the $220 million conversion of the “Superman” building at 111 Westminster St., also known as the Industrial National Bank Building, may require additional funding above and beyond what has already been secured.   After several delays, owner and developer High Rock Westminster LLC began

