R.I. Humanities receives Schwartz Prize for Civic Health Index work

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Humanities was awarded the 2023 Schwartz Prize from the Federation of State Humanities Councils at the National Humanities Conference held on Oct. 27.

The nonprofit civics and cultural heritage organization says it received the award for the Rhode Island Civic Health Index that the organization put together in partnership with the National Conference on Citizenship and the R.I. Department of State.

The index, Rhode Island Humanities says, draws upon data-driven indicators and information about diverse aspects of civic life to provide a baseline to help community members, cultural leaders and policymakers understand what challenges and opportunities Rhode Islanders share.

Rhode Island Humanities Executive Director Elizabeth Francis said in a statement that the organization developed the index as “an essential first step” for shared understanding and action to improve civic life through the humanities.

- Advertisement -

“Receiving the Schwartz Prize for the Rhode Island Civic Health Index underscores – at a time when it matters deeply – that humanities are essential to civic health and how we understand our world from varied perspectives,” Francis said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.