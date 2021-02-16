R.I. identifies first 3 cases of UK COVID-19 variant in the state

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health said it has identified the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant in Rhode Island in samples from three individuals Monday evening.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the variant strain, which was first identified in the U.K., is more contagious than other strains and has been linked to a higher risk of death than other versions of the virus; however, more studies are needed to confirm this finding.

The first case of the strain found in the United States was identified in December. The strain, officially known as B.1.1.7., was found in Massachusetts in early January.

RIDOH said cases of the COVID-19 variant were discovered as part of the department’s COVID-19 genomic surveillance plan. The cases remain under investigation. The sequencing was performed by the Broad Institute in collaboration with the department’s health laboratories.

The three individuals with the variant in Rhode Island were said to be in their 60s, 50s and 20s.

The U.K. variant is one of three emerging strains globally that the CDC has identified as “notable,” with the other two being variants discovered in South Africa and Brazil.