R.I. Infrastructure Bank announces $1.7M in financing for solar array projects

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank announced $1.7 million in financing for three solar energy projects, according to a news release.

The long-term financing through the bank’s Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program will benefit the following projects:

The program offers no upfront or out-of-pocket cost financing to commercial, nonprofit and multifamily residential projects that improve energy efficiency or offer renewable energy solutions. Loans are repaid based on property assessments.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

