R.I. Infrastructure Bank awards $4.9M for municipal climate resiliency projects

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank recently awarded $4.9 million in grants to 12 cities and towns to pay for projects that improve their resilience to climate change, according to a news release.

The matching grants through the bank’s Municipal Resilience Program were chosen through an application and review process by a selection committee.

Recipients and projects are:

Barrington for shoreline adaption, tree planting and improvements at the municipal tree nursery.

Bristol for green infrastructure at Independence Park.

Central Falls/Pawtucket for “parklets” that incorporate green infrastructure in the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Oriented Development District.

Cumberland to plant 196 trees and to enhance its stormwater management system along Industrial Road.

East Providence for two stormwater management installations and the floodproofing of a pump station.

Newport for shoreline adaption and green infrastructure installation at the end of Pine Street.

North Kingstown for shoreline adaption, green infrastructure installations at the end of Roger Williams Drive and flood mitigation at the Brown Street parking lot in Wickford.

Portsmouth for a stormwater injection facility and green infrastructure at Riverside Street and dredging at Founders Brook.

Providence for a green infrastructure “treatment train” at Mashapaug Pond, and emergency generators at two community and recreation centers.

Tiverton for creating sand dunes with beach grass in three vulnerable, flooding areas.

Warren for stormwater management and green infrastructure at Fern Drive.

Westerly for stormwater infrastructure along Main Street.

The bank also named six additional municipalities that will have the chance to apply for funding in the next round of program grants, boosting the total eligible number of cities and towns to 26. The municipalities are: Burrillville, Charlestown, Glocester, Lincoln, Narragansett and Richmond.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.