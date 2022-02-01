R.I. Infrastructure Bank finances $20M loan to Kent County Water Authority

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank recently announced a $20 million loan to the Kent County Water Authority, according to a news release.

The low-interest loan through the bank’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and Efficient Building Fund will help pay for a new energy efficient administration and maintenance building in West Greenwich, the release stated.

The new building will include a variable refrigerant flow system, LED lighting and enhanced installation along with solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations, according to David L. Simmons, executive director and chief engineer for the Kent County Water Authority.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

