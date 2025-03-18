R.I. Infrastructure Bank grants $250K to Central Falls for sewer upgrade planning

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, the state’s central hub for financing infrastructure improvements for municipalities, businesses and homeowners, is providing a $250,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan to the city of Central Falls for the development of a sewer facility plan.

The funding, with 100% principal forgiveness, will support the city’s plans for future sewer improvements.

“The city of Central Falls’ sewer infrastructure has components that are over 100 years old and in need of comprehensive upgrades,” said William Fazioli, executive director of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank. “This $250,000 in very attractive funding from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund will allow Central Falls to develop a comprehensive facility plan, an important first step to qualify for future CWSRF loan financing and to upgrade the city’s sewer system.”

Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera said the city’s sewer infrastructure is critical to both residents and businesses, as well as to protecting the environment.

“This $250,000 grant will allow us to map out a comprehensive plan to modernize our sewer system and to qualify for future financing to implement the plan’s recommendations,” Rivera said. “We want to thank Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank for working with us as a valued partner in addressing this critical infrastructure project.”