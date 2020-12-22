R.I. Infrastructure Bank, Nature Conservancy open applications for climate resilience grant program

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank and The Nature Conservancy are seeking applicants for their 2021 Municipal Resilience Program, according to a news release.

The program, which offers matching grants and technical assistance to municipalities for climate resilience-related projects, has provided $2 million in funding in its 2019 and 2020 funding rounds.

The 2021 applications, which went live on Dec. 18, are available online. Applications are due by Jan. 29, with grant awards to be announced in early 2021.

