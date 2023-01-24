R.I. Infrastructure Bank seeks cities and towns for climate resilience funding

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank is seeking applications for its Municipal Resilience Program, according to a news release.

The rolling grant program offers funding to cities and towns for eligible projects that increase their resilience against climate change. Projects are identified through a workshop process, with selected cities and towns required to provide a matching contribution equal to 25% of the grant.

Potential projects may include those related to dam repair and removal, road elevation, hardening or elevation of pump stations, berms and levies, culvert repair, green stormwater infrastructure, solar and battery storage backup power, energy efficiency, watershed restoration, urban tree planting, and coastal erosion control.

More information, including the online application, is available at https://riib.org/solutions/programs/municipal-resilience-program.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.