This year's festival, which runs through Aug. 10, will feature screenings at venues from Providence to Westerly: including PPAC, Avon Cinema, The Vets Cinematheque, Providence Place Cinemas 16 and IMAX, Donald J. Farish Auditorium, RISD Museum’s Metcalf Auditorium, Washington Place Cinema, Providence Innovation District Park and The United Theatre in Westerly.
Among this year’s RIIFF standouts is "The Killing Moon," a moody psychological thriller premiering Aug. 9 and directed by Rhode Island filmmaker Daniel Bogran about a wounded stranger upending a lakeside retreat, unraveling into a seductive power struggle.
On Friday, "Tomorrow’s Too Late" will offer festivalgoers a poignant look at transgender musician Dylan Holloway as he navigates identity, reinvention and the spotlight.
Also screening Friday, "Parting the Waters" follows former Olympian Michele Kuvin Kupfer’s return to elite swimming after four decades – an emotional journey of resilience and rediscovery.Meanwhile, this year's film festival comes amid a handful of Hollywood productions currently filming in the Ocean State.
M. Night Shyamalan is filming his new supernatural romance Remain, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, in Rhode Island. Production has been spotted in scenic towns like Bristol and Little Compton, adding to the state’s growing appeal as a Hollywood filming destination.
And HBO’s "The Gilded Age" has returned for a third season with filming once again underway amid Newport’s historic mansions, Feinberg said. In May, Verdi Productions – a Rhode Island-based company – announced a five-year partnership with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to produce and film multiple projects in the state, beginning with "Carthage Must Be Destroyed" this October.Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.