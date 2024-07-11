R.I. is No. 44 on CNBC’s 2024 ranking of top states for business

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island ranked 44th among all states in CNBC’s “America’s Top States for Business 2024″ rankings released Thursday, a slight improvement over last year's ranking.

The Ocean State was again lowest among New England states. Rhode Island was No. 45 in CNBC’s 2023 and 2022 lists, No. 46 in 2021, and it was ranked last in the nation in the 2019 rankings. No rankings were released in 2020.

For the 2024 report, states were evaluated on 86 metrics in 10 categories: infrastructure, workforce, economy, quality of life, cost of doing business, technology and innovation, business friendliness, education, access to capital and cost of living.

Rhode Island scored highest for quality of life, getting a "B-" from CNBC. It earned a

“C+” for infrastructure, and for technology and innovation, “C-” for education, “D” for business friendliness, “D+” for workforce, “D-” for economy, cost of doing business, access to capital, and cost of living.

New England states generally fared poorly in the rankings, with none cracking the top 10 for 2024.

Connecticut ranked highest of all states in the region at No. 32, Vermont at No. 37, Massachusetts at No. 38, Maine at No. 42 and New Hampshire at No. 48.

Virginia ranked No. 1 overall this year followed by North Carolina, Texas, Georgia, Florida, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Michigan and Washington.

The full ranking can be found here

The ranking is an annual source of consternation for state leaders. Over the years, Rhode Island has appeared at the bottom of the list or near it.(Correction: The lead sentence in an earlier version of this story incorrectly indicated that this year's ranking of No. 44 for Rhode Island was the same as last year. In fact, Rhode Island ranked 45th in the CNBC’s 2023 “America’s Top States for Business" list.)