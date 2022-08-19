R.I. July unemployment rate 3rd lowest in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the third-lowest unemployment rate in New England in July at 2.7%, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

Unemployment rates were lower in July than they were a month earlier in 10 states and the District of Columbia, higher in three states and stable in 33 states, the agency reported. All 50 states and Washington, D.C., had jobless rate decreases in July when compared with July 2021, the data showed.

The national unemployment rate was 3.5% in July, down from 3.6% in June and 1.9 percentage points lower than in July 2021.

The District of Columbia had the highest unemployment rate in the country in July at 5.2%, while Minnesota had the lowest rate at 1.8%.

New England unemployment rates in July:

New Hampshire: 2%, same as June and a decline from 3.5% one year prior

Vermont: 2.1%, down from 2.2% in June and a decline from 3.3% year over year

Rhode Island: 2.7%, same as June and down from 6% in July 2021

Maine: 2.8%, a decline from 3.0% in June and 4.9% year over year

Massachusetts: 3.5%, a decline from 3.7% in June and 5.7% one year prior

Connecticut: 3.7%, a decline from 3.4% one month prior and 6.3% year over year