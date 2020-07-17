R.I. June unemployment rate second highest in N.E.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s 12.4% unemployment rate in June was the second highest in New England, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday. Massachusetts’ 17.4% rate was the highest in the nation.

The United States unemployment rate was 11.1% for the month, an increase of 7.4 percentage points year over year and a decline of 2.2 percentage points from May.

The Ocean State had the third-highest percentage-point increase in the unemployment rate in the region at 8.8 percentage points year over year, but also had the largest month-to- month decline in the region at 4 percentage points.

Read PBN’s full breakdown of Rhode Island’s June employment figures here.

- Advertisement -

Every New England state experienced a decline in jobs year over year, an increase in the number of unemployed residents and a decline in its labor force.

Jobless rates increased in 49 states year over year in June, and remained level in Kentucky.

Other New England unemployment rates in June:

Massachusetts: 17.4% unemployment, a 14.5 percentage point increase year over year and an increase of 0.8 percentage points from May.

New Hampshire: 11.8% unemployment, a 9.3 percentage point rise from June 2019 and a 3.6 percentage point decline month to month.

Connecticut: 9.8% unemployment, a 6.1 percentage point rise year over year and a 0.2 percentage point increase from May.

Vermont: 9.4% unemployment, a 7 percentage point increase year over year and a decline of 3.4 percentage points month to month.

Maine: 6.6% unemployment, a 3.7 percentage point increase from one year prior and a 2.8 percentage point decline month to month.

Chris Bergenheim is PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.