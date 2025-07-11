R.I. labor leader Coia dies at 82

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Longtime union leader Arthur A. Coia died Thursday at the age of 82. According to a statement from his family,The former general president of the Laborers' International Union of North America, Coia lived in Providence and Delray Beach, Fla., and was a graduate of LaSalle Academy and Providence College, and received his law degree from Boston College. R.I. Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore released a statement praising Coia's contributions to the labor movement, adding that he will be remembered for his "impact on labor relations and the rights of workers." A co-founder of law firm Coia & Lepore Ltd., Coia was a member of the R.I. Bar Association and concentrated his practice in the areas of labor law and workers' compensation. He also previously served as vice president of the AFL-CIO. He is survived by his wife, two children and four grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be announced by his family. Christopher Allen is a staff writer for PBN and can be reached at Allen@PBN.com.