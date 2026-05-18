R.I. lands $20.3M for T.F. Green, other airports

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T.F. GREEN Rhode Island International Airport will receive $12.5 million from the $20.3 million in federal funding that was awarded to the R.I. Airport Corp., the state’s congressional delegation announced Monday. / COURTESY OF R.I. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Airport Corp. has been awarded $20.3 million in federal funding, the state’s congressional delegation announced Monday.  The funding, which will be used to advance infrastructure upgrades and construction projects at T.F. Green Rhode Island International Airport and several local airports across the state, comes from the Airport Improvement Program. The Federal Aviation

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