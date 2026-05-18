R.I. lands $20.3M for T.F. Green, other airports

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PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Airport Corp. has been awarded $20.3 million in federal funding, the state’s congressional delegation announced Monday. The funding, which will be used to advance infrastructure upgrades and construction projects at T.F. Green Rhode Island International Airport and several local airports across the state, comes from the Airport Improvement Program. The Federal Aviation

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Airport Corp. has been awarded $20.3 million in federal funding, the state’s congressional delegation announced Monday.

The funding, which will be used to

advance infrastructure upgrades and construction projects at T.F. Green Rhode Island International Airport and several local airports across the state,

“These funds will keep Rhode Island airports safe, updated and operating efficiently,” said Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. “I am pleased to have helped secure this funding to enhance local airports and ensure they continue to serve the people who depend on them.”

T.F. Green will receive $12.5 million to help pay for a new 42,000 square-yard overnight apron for airplanes not in use and to accommodate more aircraft operations.

Westerly State Airport has been awarded $5.3 million to rehabilitate more than 4,000 feet of existing paved runway.

Newport State Airport will receive $1.9 million to rehabilitate 2,600 feet of existing paved runway.

Quonset State Airport in North Kingstown has been awarded $254,271 to help remove obstructions along its Runway 16 approach and remove vegetation identified as obstructions by the FAA to bring the airport into conformity with current standards.

North Central State Airport in Smithfield will receive $178,949 to help remove vegetation identified s obstructions by the FAA and to acquire two avigation easements (property between owner and airport) on the approach end of Runway 5.

“These investments will enhance safety, strengthen infrastructure and support the long-term reliability of Rhode Island’s airport system,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, CEO and president of R.I. Airport Corp.

comes from the Airport Improvement Program. The Federal Aviation Administration grant program received $15 billion under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that was signed on Nov. 15, 2021.