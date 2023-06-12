R.I. launches online medical marijuana card registration portal

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health’s new online registration system is now available for medical marijuana patients and authorized purchasers in Rhode Island.

RIDOH says the web-based portal will shorten processing time and eliminate the need to fill out and mail paper documents. The previous system was entirely paper-based.

The new system, known as the Rhode Island Cannabis Licensing Portal, lets existing card holders renew registrations, update personal information and make necessary changes to their existing registration cards, RIDOH says.

New patients applying for a medical marijuana registration card can do so through the portal as well. The RIDOH Cannabis Licensing Portal User Guide has step-by-step directions on how to use the online portal, RIDOH says.

The state’s medical marijuana program accepts, reviews and approves patients and authorized-purchaser applications and renewals. The portal may also be used by caregivers who have been selected by a card-holding patient and approved by the R.I. Department of Business Regulation to obtain their own marijuana registration card. Caregivers should visit DBR’s Office of Cannabis Regulation for further information regarding registration.

RIDOH says it will stop mailing registration reminders and renewal forms in the coming months. Patients must create an account in the portal to be sure they get important messages and updates from RIDOH, including renewal reminders 60 days before the expiration date, the agency says.

Questions should be emailed to doh.mmp@health.ri.gov.

RIDOH approves or denies new applications and renewals within 35 days of receiving applications and required documents. As a courtesy, RIDOH emails a renewal reminder 60 days before the expiration date on a patient’s card if the patient has an email address on file.