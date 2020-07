Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

PROVIDENCE – The state will use $45 million of its federal stimulus funds to create a workforce development initiative to provide training and coaching to Rhode Islanders who were left jobless by the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo announced July 28. The Back to Work RI initiative will prioritize unemployment insurance claimants and other…