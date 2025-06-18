Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s push for a bottle redemption program has stalled after state lawmakers on June 16 called for more study of the proposed bill. The amended bill, backed by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Valarie Lawson, now directs the R.I. Department of Environmental Management to hire a consultant and report

Bottle bill laws, currently enacted in 10 states including both Massachusetts and Connecticut, require consumers to pay a refundable deposit on beverage containers up front, which can be redeemed upon return to designated collection points or sometimes the store where it was purchased. Rhode Island does not currently have a statewide system to return and redeem empty bottles or cans.

House and Senate leaders

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.