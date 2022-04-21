R.I. leaders celebrate completion of $2.1M renovation of Old State House

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island officials recently celebrated the $2.1 million restoration of one of the most historic properties in Providence.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Sen. Samuel D. Zurier, D-Providence, representatives of the R.I. Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission and officials from the R.I. Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance recently gathered to mark the completion of the exterior renovation of the Old State House at 150 Benefit St. in the College Hill neighborhood.

The renovation of the red-brick and brownstone building started in early 2020.

The renovation of the facility, managed by the R.I. Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission, included the repointing of the Old State House’s iconic tower, the installation of a new wood-shingle roof, the repair of the building’s broken brownstone, repainting of the exterior wood trim, the restoration of windows and the replacement of doors.

The Benefit Street property was built from 1760 through 1762 and is modeled after the Newport Colony House, becoming known as the Old State House after Rhode Island opened its current Statehouse facility in 1901. The building was the site of numerous historical events, including the signing of a repeal of allegiance to the British monarchy on May 4, 1776.

When the current Statehouse opened on Smith Hill in 1901, the Old State House building became home to Rhode Island’s Sixth District Court. Nowadays, 150 Benefit St. is the headquarters for the R.I. Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission, the state agency overseeing historical preservation and heritage programs.

Planning is underway for a project to make the building compliant with federal Americans with Disabilities Act, involving the installation of a new elevator, accessible bathrooms, code upgrades, and restoration of interior finishes. This next project will be funded in part by a $500,000 grant for capital improvements from the Save America’s Treasures program, funded by the Historic Preservation Fund and administered by the National Park Service at the U.S. Department of Interior, according to the commission.

When the project is complete, the Old State House will once again be available for public meetings and events, the commission said.

“The Old State House is an important symbol in our state’s – and our nation’s – history,” McKee said. “This restoration is crucial not only to its aesthetic preservation, but also to its accessibility to Rhode Islanders and visitors alike for generations to come. I’m grateful for the skilled workers who carefully repaired, replaced and restored the building, and all those involved in securing funding for these improvements.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the historical commission rang the bell from the tower of the building, the clanging sound resonating throughout the College Hill neighborhood.

Matos said she was “proud to serve as lieutenant governor in a state that cherishes and preserves” its history.

“These and upcoming updates will ensure that our Old State House remains intact for current and future generations to enjoy, admire and learn from,” Matos said.

