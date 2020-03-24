R.I. leaders to discuss $300M in federal borrowing for COVID-19 response

PROVIDENCE — Legislative leaders will meet Thursday to consider emergency borrowing of up to $300 million in federal funds to help cover Rhode Island’s response to the new coronavirus pandemic.

A meeting requested by Gov. Gina M. Raimondo involves the Disaster Emergency Funding Board, a body that is comprised of the House Speaker, Senate President and chairs of the House Finance and Senate Finance committees.

The meeting will begin with an overview by the governor and her staff of the request, and presentation of her proposal to the board.

The board meets at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the State House. Because the building is closed to the public as a result of the pandemic, the meeting will be televised live on Capitol TV and live streamed. The meeting will accept public comments if they are emailed to relief-funding@rilegislature.gov.

Raimondo declared a state of emergency in Rhode Island on March 9.

Under state law, the funds borrowed for an emergency purpose have to be repaid within two years.

