R.I. leads nation in percentage of residents vaccinated against COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island leads the nation for the percentage of its population that is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Feb. 13, Becker’s Hospital Review, which is tracking data per the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention, reports that Rhode Island has 79.9% of its population fully vaccinated, the highest in the U.S.

The population of the state sits at just over 1 million people, of which 846,119 have received their full dosage of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

Neighboring states of Vermont, 79.8%, Maine, 78%, Connecticut, 77.3% and Massachusetts, 77.1%, round out the top five. New Hampshire is 14th with 69.3% of its population fully vaccinated.

Citing a Feb. 11 New York Times article, Rhode Island Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office sent out a press release noting the ranking.

In a statement, McKee said Rhode Islanders should be proud of the progress made in getting our population fully vaccinated.

“This milestone is an encouraging sign for the health of our state and the future of our economic recovery, but we cannot stop here,” he said. “Our path out of this pandemic depends upon Rhode Islanders getting their boosters and staying up to date with their vaccines – and right now, that is our focus. We currently rank 3rd in the nation for boosters at over 37%. We have the momentum to increase that number – let’s keep it going.”

McKee’s office could not immediately provide the source for Rhode Island’s No. 3 ranking for booster shots cited by governor.

Interim R.I. Department of Health Director Jim McDonald says severe illness from COVID-19 is now largely preventable because of the primary series vaccines and booster doses that are available.

“The success of Rhode Island’s vaccination campaign is a main reason why our hospitalization rate per case in January did not reach the levels that we saw at prior points in the pandemic,” he said. “However, COVID-19 is still with us. It is critical that we all remain up to date with our COVID-19 vaccinations. Vaccination is fast, it’s easy, and it’s your best protection against serious illness from COVID-19.”

Since COVID-19 cases peaked most recently in early January, Rhode Island has seen a 94% decrease in case rates. Hospitalizations have decreased by 52% since their peak in mid-January.

Rhode Island is tied for third in the nation for vaccinations among children ages 5 to 11.

The CDC’s data reports that 13.9 million Americans have been boosted as of Feb. 13, about 42.8% of the country’s fully vaccinated population.

