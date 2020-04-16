R.I. leases warehouse for medical supplies, equipment

CRANSTON – The state of Rhode Island has approved a lease for 73,770 square feet of warehouse space at a vacant but well-maintained warehouse at 2700 Plainfield Pike in Cranston.
The facility will be used to store medical supplies and equipment for the state’s response to COVID-19 and will be staffed and secured by the Rhode Island National Guard.
The State Properties Committee authorized the lease on Wednesday.
The lease will be for $61,475 a month, all inclusive. The landlord was identified as EIM Plainfield Pike LLC. The lease will be held by the R.I. Department of Administration.
The site review team that recommended the location also evaluated several vacant retail spaces around Rhode Island, including a vacant Sam’s Club in Warwick, a vacant Stop & Shop in Cranston and a vacant Toys R Us in Warwick, among others.
This site has 10 fully functional loading docks and modern security and fire-prevention systems.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.
