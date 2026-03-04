Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced March 9th.

PROVIDENCE – Mark A. Turco will step down as CEO and president of the R.I. Life Science Hub on March 11, R.I. Commerce Corp. announced Wednesday. Turco, who was named the Life Science Hub’s first CEO and president in December 2024, is stepping down to return to the private sector as CEO of a medical

PROVIDENCE – Mark A. Turco will step down as CEO and president of the R.I. Life Science Hub on March 11, R.I. Commerce Corp. announced Wednesday. Turco, who was named the Life Science Hub's first CEO and president in December 2024 , is stepping down to return to the private sector as CEO of a medical device company, according to the news release. Interim leadership will be named while a search is help to find Turco's successor, according to R.I. Commerce Corp., which oversees the hub’s operations.

“Serving RILSH, its board, the state, and life science partners has been a true honor,” Turco said. “We have worked to build meaningful partnerships and do the groundwork needed for sustained growth in the life sciences sector. RILSH is well positioned for its next chapter.”

RILSH, the state’s first dedicated life sciences incubator, was launched to position Rhode Island as a hub for innovation, grow the ecosystem and attract private investment.

Interim Board Chairman Stefan Pryor, also R.I. Secretary of Commerce, praised Turco’s leadership and noted that the organization will continue building on the foundation laid in its first months.

“Mark’s contributions have helped lay the groundwork for significant progress in the bioscience field here in Rhode Island,” Pryor said.

Turco’s departure comes as the new hub continues building its organizational and operational structure.

Turco, who was profiled in Providence Business News' Five Questions feature Jan. 30, joined the hub as part of the effort to accelerate the state’s life science strategy and attract investment.

At the time, he spoke of positioning Rhode Island as a competitive player in the sector and creating pathways for startups and innovation-driven companies.

Pryor said the board will continue that work.

"Our board will build on that foundation going forward as we work to ensure that the life sciences advance and generate even more economic activity into the future,” he said.

