R.I. Life Science Hub issues $450K in grants, applications being accepted for other funding programs

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Four organizations have received a combined total of $450,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Life Science Hub, the quasi-public agency announced Monday. The four funding recipients are Nova Design, Courage Builder, New England Medical Innovation Center, or NEMIC and RI Bio. The funds are meant to help expand programs that support life

PROVIDENCE – Four organizations have received a combined total of $450,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Life Science Hub, the quasi-public agency announced Monday.

The four funding recipients are Nova Design, Courage Builder, New England Medical Innovation Center, or NEMIC and RI Bio. The funds are meant to help expand programs that support life science entrepreneurs, company growth and workforce development.

“The Rhode Island Life Science Hub is proud to champion the work being done by our life science partners while creating new opportunities to develop and grow the state’s innovation ecosystem, workforce, and economy,” said Dr. Mark Turco, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Life Science Hub. “These four recipients exemplify Rhode Island’s exceptional impact in educating and inspiring the next generation of individuals that will work to accelerate commercialization of cutting-edge biotechnologies, medical devices and health care solutions through targeted programs that support entrepreneurship and industry collaboration.”

NEMIC will receive $200,000 to grow several programs including, MedTech Leadership, Accelerator, Fee-for-Service Consulting and Virtual Classroom. The Providence-based nonprofit offers expert mentorship for startup companies.

“NEMIC is proud to be Rhode Island’s only dedicated MedTech and HealthTech hub for startups, and this grant from the Rhode Island Life Science Hub will allow us to further strengthen our support for innovators,” said Maey Petrie, executive director of NEMIC, adding the organization has worked with more than 460 startups and entrepreneurs. “These early-stage companies are not just developing cutting-edge healthcare solutions –they are fueling the State’s economy by hiring employees, contracting local service providers, and leveraging Rhode Island’s business ecosystem to grow and thrive.”

RI Bio will receive $150,000 to support monthly workshops and lunch-and-learns to help educate life science entrepreneurs. Also, RI Bio will offer life science startups guidance with networking and clinical and regulatory tasks as well as industry engagement.

“By fostering innovation and accelerating commercialization, this investment strengthens Rhode Island’s biotech ecosystem and positions the state as a leader in life science entrepreneurship,” said Glenn Robertelli, executive director of RI Bio.

Nova Design, a design, engineering and research firm, will get $50,000 to create and launch the Nova Ignite Program. This program will help female founders develop health and wellness or medical device products.

“The Nova Ignite Program is fueling the next wave of life science innovation in Rhode Island, turning bold ideas into breakthrough solutions,” said Jeanette Numbers, founder of Nova. "This funding will bolster pioneering female-founded startups, accelerate cutting-edge research, and strengthen the state’s position as a hub for biotech and medical advancements. By investing in the future of life sciences, we’re not just igniting progress –we’re building a thriving ecosystem that drives discovery, job creation, and global impact.”

Courage Builder will also get $50,000 to create two new career-focused programs that use virtual reality technology. One of these programs is the Courage Kids Innovation Experience for Life Sciences. This will give K-12 students the ability to try out the technology, skills and careers in life sciences with virtual reality, classroom experiences and working with local life science organizations. The other program is the Courage Builder Externship Program for Life Sciences. This is a five-week program for undergraduate students that offers real-world career experiences, networking with industry professionals, team projects and site visits to Rhode Island universities and life science companies.

"The expected growth in jobs and innovation in Rhode Island's life sciences sector requires innovative and effective programs to engage the next generation of talent,” said Nishita Roy-Pope, CEO and founder of Courage Builder. “With this funding, we will be able to leverage our extensive experience in emerging sector career programs and expand them to lead and deliver two life sciences, student-focused programs. By investing in the next generation of talent, we will strengthen our life science workforce and support Rhode Island on its journey to be an innovation leader."

The organizations had to apply for funding and the applications were approved by the R.I. Life Science Hub’s Board of Directors Feb. 20. The recipients will get funding for one year of programming with the chance to renew for a second year.

Also, the hub plans to grant more funds to attract new businesses, promote industry growth and support existing partners.

The hub has four funding programs it is accepting applications for, these include: new business attraction, which supports life science companies with establishing a new presence in Rhode Island; Rhode Island Lift, which offers pre-seed, seed and Series A funding to existing Rhode Island life science companies; Rhode Island Growth Catalyst, which is meant to help Rhode Island life science and manufacturing business expand; and Life Science Partner, which offers funding to organizations focused on helping grow the state’s commercial life science sector.

Applications for these programs are available on the hub’s website and will be reviewed on a rolling basis. The applications will be reviewed based on the boards’ meeting schedule. The upcoming application deadlines are: March 23, May 25, July 27, Sept. 28 and Nov. 9. The board is scheduled to make funding decisions on the following dates: April 22, June 24, Aug. 26, Oct. 28 and Dec.16.