Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – While the search for a leader continues, the R.I. Life Science Hub is getting ready to host its inaugural summit Tuesday. Neil Steinberg, board chairman of the quasi-public agency, noted the hub is still in its early stages but the event is a way to gather members of the life science community within

PROVIDENCE – While the search for a leader

continues

, the R.I. Life Science Hub is getting ready to host its inaugural summit Tuesday.

Neil Steinberg, board chairman of the quasi-public agency, noted the hub is still in its early stages but the event is a way to gather members of the life science community within Rhode Island and beyond who are interested in what the hub is doing.

“We want to have meaningful conversations, new connections, inspire the work that we're doing and reinforce the life science hub as a central hub of innovation and collaboration for all things Life Science in the state of Rhode Island,” Steinberg said, noting he’s heard from many including school representatives, entrepreneurs and company leaders who are curious about the hub’s work.

The event will be held at the R.I. Convention Center from 8:30 am to 1 p.m. and will feature breakout sessions, speakers and networking opportunities for those in life sciences industry.

Speakers include state government leaders Gov. Daniel J. McKee, House Speaker Joseph K. Shekarchi and Senate Finance Chairman Lou DiPalma, D-Middletown.

There will also be keynote addresses from

Robert Coughlin, managing director at JLL and former CEO of MassBIO; and Travis McCready, head of life sciences for the Americas at JLL and former CEO and president of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center.

The event also features four concurrent breakout sessions from 10:15 to 11 a.m. that will repeat from 11:15 am to noon, Steinberg said.

Topics of the breakout sessions with interactive panel discussions include: transferring technology from the research labs to commercial ventures; increasing access to capital; enhancing life science infrastructure and the growing workforce and the impact of artificial intelligence.

The R.I. Life Science Hub was formed as a result of a $45 million state allocation toward bolstering the Ocean State’s life sciences industry that was announced last year.

Along with selecting a CEO, Steinberg said the hub’s short term goals include developing and supporting incubator lab space, which is a duty included in the Rhode Island Life Science Hub Act. He said there is currently no incubator lab space available for private companies in Rhode Island, but the board is reviewing responses to its request for proposals seeking a developer of the wet lab and incubator space.

Also, Steinberg said the hub is looking into starting a fund to either make grants in equity investments or issue loans to startups. This is in the early states as the hub is figuring out how the fund will be structured, he said.

But collaboration among educational institutions, companies within the private sector and state government is key for the hub’s success, he said. The three key areas of collaboration the hub is focused on are research, workforce development and resources – like the wet lab and incubator space. Also, just bringing people together in events like the summit can lead to more collaboration that foster new ideas and innovation, he said.

Overall, Steinberg noted the inaugural summit is meant to serve as the hub’s launch into the field.

“This is the kickoff to hopefully a long term commitment to the sector,” he said. “It takes a while to get built up, it takes a lot of partnerships … there’s just a lot of interest and a lot of talent in the state that we need to get working together.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.