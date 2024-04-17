R.I. Life Sciences Hub to hold inaugural summit

PROVIDENCE – As the Ocean State looks to establish itself as a stronger force in the regional biotechnology sphere, the recently formed R.I. Life Sciences Hub will hold its first summit next month.

The four-plus hour event, slated to take place on May 21 at the R.I. Convention Center, will feature breakout sessions, speakers, and networking and collaboration opportunities for those in Ocean State’s life sciences industry.

The event will feature two JLL executives with backgrounds in the Massachusetts biotech sphere as keynote speakers: Robert Coughlin, managing director at JLL and former CEO of MassBIO; and Travis McCready, head of life sciences for the Americas at JLL and former CEO and president of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center.

The R.I. Life Sciences Hub was formed as a result of a $45 million state allocation toward bolstering the Ocean State’s life sciences industry that was announced last year.

In January, the R.I. Senate appointed Neil D. Steinberg, former CEO and president of the Rhode Island Foundation, as board chairperson of the hub. Shortly afterward, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Brian Britson, Kerry E. Evers and Patrice M. Milos as board members.

The organization is holding a search for its first executive director.

Jacquelyn Voghel is PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.