R.I. makes Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots available to eligible residents

PROVIDENCE – Booster shots of Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine are available in Rhode Island for residents 65 and older, and high-risk individuals following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, the R.I. Department of Health announced Friday.

The boosters, available as of today, must be administered to individuals at least six months after their primary series of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shots.

The department of health said the new booster shot eligibility will apply to an estimated 130,000 Rhode Islanders.

Eligible individuals include those 65 and older, as well as residents in long-term care settings; people aged 50 to 64 years old with underlying health conditions; those aged 18-49 years old with underlying medical conditions, based on their individual health benefits and risks; and those aged 18-64 years old who are at high risk of exposure due to an occupational or institutional setting.

“Rhode Island was well prepared for COVID-19 booster shot administration. I am pleased to see that eligible Rhode Islanders are already stepping up to get their booster shots,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee in a statement. “We had the infrastructure and strategy in place to respond swiftly to the approval from CDC, FDA and [the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices] and ensured boosters could be administered as soon as possible. Rhode Island continues to lead the nation in vaccinations and testing and we will continue to lead as we begin administering booster shots.”

Due to the approval of the booster shots, the department said that it expects demand for vaccinations to be higher for the next six weeks.

The federal approvals include the FDA giving emergency use authorization of Pfizer vaccine booster shots and the CDC’s final guidance issued Thursday on who is eligible for the booster. The ACIP also met Thursday to vote on guidance and clinical recommendations.

The R.I. Department of Health said that it is the state’s policy to wait on both the CDC and ACIP before opening availability to those eligible.