R.I. man pleads guilty to role in theft of $700K in construction equipment, vehicles, boats

PROVIDENCE – A Providence man has pleaded guilty to charges related to a scheme to steal and sell nearly $700,000 worth of excavators, sport boats, jet skis, all-terrain vehicles and trailers, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Richard B. Myrus announced Monday.

Jared J. Santiago admitted to being a participant in the theft of a 24-foot boat valued at $102,065 and a 22-foot boat valued at $90,914 from Don’s Marina in Tiverton, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

A federal indictment alleges that nine people participated in the conspiracy to steal property in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that many of the stolen items were stored in Providence, Johnston, Warwick, North Providence, Scituate and Glocester.

Santiago pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property and interstate transportation of stolen property.

Previously in the case, Luis M. Morales of Providence pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property and two counts of interstate transportation of stolen property related to the alleged scheme.

The seven other defendants, including the alleged leader of the conspiracy, Jose A. Montes of Cranston, are still awaiting trial.