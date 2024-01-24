R.I. manufacturing wages drop month over month in December

PROVIDENCE – Wages for manufacturing production workers dropped 21 cents to $25.34 per hour between November and December, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training’s most recent statistics, though wages in the sector were $1.28 per hour higher than they were a year ago.

The statistics, released last week, also show that the state’s manufacturing workers are adding more hours to their workload, despite the decreased pay rate month over month. Manufacturing employees worked 40.5 hours per week on average in December, according to the DLT report.

December hours show an increase of one hour and 12 minutes over November, according to the DLT, and an increase of one hour and 18 minutes compared with December 2022.

In addition to manufacturing-specific numbers, the DLT report included data on Rhode Island’s general job growth and employment trends.

Across sectors, the state added 1,800 total jobs in December, the report says, with unemployment climbing to 3.2% from 2.9% in November. Nationally, the unemployment rate remained stable month over month at 3.7%.

The DLT will release its January job statistics in March.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.