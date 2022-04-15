R.I. March jobless rate 3rd-lowest in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the third-lowest unemployment rate in New England in March at 3.4%, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday.

Unemployment rates were lower month to month in March in 37 states and stable in 13 states and the District of Columbia, the agency reported. All 50 states and Washington, D.C., had jobless rate decreases year over year in March, the data showed.

The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in March, a 0.2 percentage-point change from February and 2.4 percentage points lower year over year.

The District of Columbia had the highest unemployment rate in the country in March at 6%, while Nebraska and Utah had the lowest rate at 2%.

New England unemployment rates in March:

Connecticut: 4.6%, a decline from 4.9% one month prior and 7% year over year.

Massachusetts: 4.3%, a decline from 4.7% in February and 6.4% one year prior.

Maine: 3.6%, a decline from 4% in February and 4.8% year over year.

Rhode Island: 3.4%, a decline from 3.9% one month prior and 6% one year prior.

Vermont: 2.7%, a decline from 2.9% in February and 3.8% year over year.

New Hampshire: 2.5%, a decline from 2.7% in February and 3.9% one year prior.