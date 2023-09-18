R.I., Mass. drivers see price increase at gas pumps

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $3.78 per gallon, 5 cents higher than last week and 10 cents below the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.

“The seasonal slide in gas prices we normally see this time of year hasn’t materialized because crude oil prices are above $90 a barrel and could rise further,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “Meanwhile, adding to the local price pressures are overlapping fall maintenance schedules for two refineries critical for the U.S. Northeast market. Major work at Irving Oil’s refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick; and Monroe Energy’s facility in Trainer, Pa., began this week and will continue through November. It’s unusual for two refineries of this size to have simultaneous extended downtime.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.39 per gallon, while premium gas averaged $4.72 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.49 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased 3 cents to $3.77 per gallon.

The price of regular gas in the Bay State one year ago was $3.69 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.27 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.61 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.50 per gallon.