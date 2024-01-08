R.I., Mass. gas falls with oil prices

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dipped by 2 cents to $3.06 per gallon this week. That is 1 cent lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

Along with lower oil prices, lackluster gasoline demand and ample supply in the region has helped fuel steady price declines at the pump, the agency said Monday. Last week, the Energy Information Administration reported a massive build in gasoline inventories – the largest since December 2021 – and a steep drop in demand from the prior week.

“With the holiday season behind us, gas prices seem to be in the winter doldrums,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “Barring an unexpected shock to the global oil market, prices could keep falling, especially if winter weather conditions take a bite out of demand. When there’s snow and rain in the forecast, many drivers stay home.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.73 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.06 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.23 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.24 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline is down 3 cents from last week to $3.17 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.76 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.12 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.19 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.33 per gallon.